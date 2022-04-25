Amanda Bynes & Fiancé Paul Michael Drop New Song 'Fairfax' After She Breaks Silence On 9-Year Conservatorship

Amanda Bynes is ready to take over the music industry after the long-awaited end of her nine-year conservatorship.

The Easy A actress, 36, and her fiancé, Paul Michael, dropped a new song called FAIRFAX on Sunday.

"Fairfax flea market shopping flexing with Fendi / Poppin' bands Balenciaga, b---- I got plenty," she rapped. "You could have it too if you hit the ground heavy. Ridin' low in Cali in my '64 Chevy."