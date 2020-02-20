Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Paul Michael Who? Amanda Bynes’s Parents Have Never Met Her Fiancé ‘She’s the Man’ star announced her engagement earlier this month.

Amanda Bynes’ parents have yet to meet her fiancé.

Days after the She’s the Man star, 33, announced her engagement to Paul Michael on Instagram, a source close to her told Entertainment Tonight that she has not introduced her new beau to her family.

The insider added that Bynes met her husband-to-be, 28, a bit over two months ago at the sober living facility she was staying in. She has since checked out of the facility and does not live with Michael.

In recent days, Bynes has been showing off her new love on social media.

She announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day by posting a photo of her massive diamond ring with the caption: “Engaged to tha love of my life.”

She later posted two shots of her with Michael. “Lover,” she captioned the first. The second one needed no caption.

RadarOnline,com readers know Bynes’ engagement news comes two months after it was reported she checked herself out of the sober living facility she was staying and the judge in her conservatorship case ordered her to return.

Because the star — who’s long struggled with mental illness and substance abuse — is under a conservatorship, she can’t legally get married unless the judge and her conservator, mom Lynn, sign off on the wedding.

Bynes has not given more details regarding her upcoming nuptials. On her latest Instagram post, the actress — who graduated from California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in 2019 — told her followers that she’s getting ready to launch her own clothing line.