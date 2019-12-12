On The Run! Amanda Bynes Ditches Sober Living Center After Rehab Stint Troubled star's family worried she may be back on drugs, report claims.

Amanda Bynes has reportedly left her sober living facility just months after completing rehab, and her family is worried she could be back to using drugs.

The troubled star’s parents are already consulting with a judge to save her life after she ditched the center, dropped out of school and failed to comply with her court-ordered conservatorship, according to The Blast.

While it’s unclear where Bynes is currently living, sources claim it’s unlikely she’ll return to the facility after a failed attempt by her parents to coax her back into treatment last week.

By leaving the facility, which had strict guidelines for drug testing, curfew, and help with mental health treatment, Bynes puts into jeopardy the conservatorship previously put in place by the Ventura County Court.

Meanwhile, insiders claim to the the outlet her family is being relentless and is begging the court to get their disturbed daughter back into treatment no matter the cost.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Bynes graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising last summer, and had planned on going back to further her education, but she’s allegedly dropped those plans and is out of work completely.

Under her current conservatorship agreement, Bynes has most the control over her multi-million fortune, and sources tell The Blast her parents are worried someone may take advantage of her finances while she’s on the run.

Readers know, Bynes, 33, was stuck in rehab as recently as April. She checked herself in in March following a scary mental breakdown.

Her lawyer, Tamar Arminak, revealed the She’s The Man star “wasn’t feeling like herself all of a sudden,” and wanted to fix her issues before returning to show business.

Bynes claimed last summer that she had been sober for three years, following a decade of mental health battles and drug addictions. At the same time Radar learned the actress ditched her longtime life coach just before entering rehab.