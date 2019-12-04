Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rehab, Arrests, Breakdowns & Beyond: Amanda Bynes Roller Coaster Life Revealed The former child star continues to struggle with personal demons.

She’s back…

Amanda Bynes has gone through a lot since her innocent days as a child star in the late 1990s, and she’s again chronicling her life with a surprise return to social media on Wednesday, December 4.

In a shocking new Instagram story — her first upload in more than three months – Bynes, 33, showed off her new green-hued hair, while wearing a buttoned-up plaid shirt under a fur-lined coat.

“Geisha girl vibes,” Bynes captioned the photo.

The recent graduate of California’s Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising seems to be returning slowly to the world of social media following months of laying low.

A drama-free comeback would be a welcome achievement for the rehab-alum, who purposefully took a step out of the spotlight in 2010 to deal with her personal issues.

Take a look back at Bynes’ many highs and lows through the years in this Radar gallery.