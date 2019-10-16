Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Amanda Bynes Looks Glum In Rare Photos After Rehab Troubled former child star is living in a sober group home.

Amanda Bynes was caught on a rare public outing looking glum after her rehab nightmare, and RadarOnline.com has all the photos.

The troubled former child star was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 16 amid her road to recovery.

Wearing a black cut-off tank and big pink shades, Bynes, 33, appeared blue as she kept her head down while holding a shopping bag.

This is just the second time she’s been spotted in public since the rehab news.

Last week, she was caught sporting a huge bruise on her left thigh which was a cause for concern amongst her fans.

Bynes checked herself into a Los Angeles rehab facility back in March after three years of steering clear of hard drugs.

In an interview with Access, her lawyer Tamar Arminak revealed the star’s decision to seek help.

“She realized herself after the [November 2018] Paper Magazine interview and spread that she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of sudden, and that she wanted to address that,” her lawyer Tamar Arminak revealed to Access.

The She’s the Man star opened up about her abuse of ecstasy and cocaine as a teen. She even recalled “tripping out” while on-set as a young actress.

At the time of Arminak’s conversation, however, she shared that Bynes was working on her well being which included exercising, yoga and “really focusing in on herself.”

“I know that she will be sure this time around to focus on herself and get better before she leaves the treatment center or wherever she’s seeking help currently,” she said.

Since checking into rehab, Bynes has completed and graduated from the Los Angeles Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. However, she’s postponed her return to Hollywood until she’s fully taken care of herself.