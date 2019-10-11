Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Troubled Amanda Bynes Spotted With Large Bruise After Rehab Former child star living in a sober living group home.

Amanda Bynes was spotted with a big bruise on her thigh after rehab, and RadarOnline.com has all the shocking photos!

The former Nickelodeon star enjoyed some “me” time on Thursday, October 10th amid her road to recovery.

Cameras captured her as she left the nail salon and sat on the sidewalk as she smoked and indulged in a fountain drink.

The actress appeared to look happy and healthy, but the huge bruise on her left thigh was a cause for concern.

As readers know, the actress is staying in a sober living group home in an attempt to maintain her sobriety following a recent relapse.

Bynes checked herself into a Los Angeles rehab facility back in March after three years of steering clear of hard drugs.

In an interview with Access, her lawyer Tamar Arminak revealed the star’s decision to seek help.

“She realized herself after the [November 2018] Paper Magazine interview and spread that she really wasn’t feeling like herself all of sudden, and that she wanted to address that,” her lawyer Tamar Arminak revealed to Access.

The She’s the Man star opened up about her abuse of ecstasy and cocaine as a teen. She even recalled “tripping out” while on-set as a young actress.

At the time of Arminak’s conversation, however, she shared that Bynes was working on her well being which included exercising, yoga and “really focusing in on herself.”

“I know that she will be sure this time around to focus on herself and get better before she leaves the treatment center or wherever she’s seeking help currently,” she said.

Since checking into rehab, Bynes, 33, has completed and graduated from the Los Angeles Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. However, she’s postponed her return to Hollywood until she’s fully taken care of herself.

Fortunately, her absence from Hollywood did not deter her from handling the legal issues that eventually came her way.

As Radar reported, the former child star was sued by Creative Care Inc. in Woodland Hills, California for nearly $2,500 in unpaid bills.

The lawsuit was later dismissed as it’s believed Bynes settled her bill.

Check out Radar’s gallery for photos of Bynes during her lone date.