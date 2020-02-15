Amanda Bynes shocked fans on Valentine’s Day evening by announcing she’s engaged! The troubled actress, 33, shared a photo of two hands together with an enormous diamond ring on her own and a gold band on the man’s finger. “Engaged to the love of my life,” Bynes wrote as a simple caption.

Followers didn’t even know Bynes, who has gone through years of personal struggles, had a boyfriend! According to The Blast, Bynes has only known the guy she just got engaged to for a few months. The Blast sources said the mystery man is in his 20’s, is a student, has TV connections, and met the former What I Like About You star in AA classes. Bynes has only known him for two or three months, the website’s insider claimed.

The Blast pointed out that because Bynes is under a conservatorship, she won’t be able to get married unless a judge in her case approves the nuptials. And that reportedly hasn’t occurred. Bynes told Paper Magazine more than a year ago that herparents are helping her “get back on track.”

She also said that her bizarre behavior and social media activity were “drug-induced,” stressing that her actions were not the result of mental illness. “It definitely isn’t fun when people diagnose you with what they think you are. That was always really bothersome to me. If you deny anything and tell them what it actually is, they don’t believe you,” she explained. “Truly, for me, [my behavior] was drug-induced, and whenever I got off of [drugs], I was always back to normal. I know that my behavior was so strange that people were just trying to grasp at straws for what was wrong.”

Bynes said she started abusing drugs for the first time after she played a teen girl dressing in drag as a boy in the 2006 film She’s the Man. It began “a deep depression for four to six months.” Recently, Bynes posted a shot of herself with a new heart tattoo on her face.

In recent years, former child star Bynes’ life has been a mess, with reports of rehab, arrests and breakdowns. But she made a surprise return to social media on December 4, 2019 after purposefully taking a step out of the spotlight in 2010 to deal with her personal issues.

Scroll through Radar’s gallery for more.