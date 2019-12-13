Amanda Bynes Caught Smoking Cigarette On Her Way To Court After Fleeing Sober Living Facility Troubled star looks dazed in shocking first photos.

Amanda Bynes was caught smoking a cigarette on her way to court, days after allegedly fleeing her sober living facility.

In shocking new photos from Thursday, December 12, obtained by RadarOnline.com, the troubled star is seen looking casual in a baggy blue patterned shirt, beige pants and black sneakers. Her hot pink hair is pulled back in a top knot, and she seems to be wearing heavy dark eyeliner.

In the snaps, Bynes, 33, looks dazed and confused, but is seen hugging and chatting with a group of elegantly-dressed people in a secluded park.

Readers know the What a Girl Wants actress allegedly left the sober living center she was staying in last week, just months after completing rehab. The facility reportedly had strict drug testing and curfew guidelines, and also provided patients with regular mental health treatment. Now that Bynes has left, however, her family fears she will go back to drugs.

Fans know Bynes claimed to be three years sober last summer, following a decade of mental health and addiction battles. This March, however, she ditched her longtime life coach and checked herself into rehab. The decision came after she suffered a scary mental breakdown. Bynes left rehab in April and had been staying at the sober living center since. Her lawyer, Tamar Arminak, said when news of the star’s rehab stint broke that she “wasn’t feeling like herself all of a sudden,” and wanted to fix her issues before returning to acting.

Following her rehab stint, Bynes celebrated her graduation from the Fashion Institute of Design, where she studied merchandising. Sources said she had planned on going back to further her education, but that plan has gone out the window.

Now, Bynes’ worried parents are consulting with a judge to try to save her life, The Blast reported. By leaving the sober living center, Bynes has put into jeopardy the conservatorship previously put in place by the Ventura County Court. Under her current agreement, the star has most of the control over her Hollywood fortune, and sources said her parents are worried someone will take advantage of her finances while she’s on the run.

As of now, it’s unclear where Bynes is living, or if she will return to the center amid her parents’ pleas.