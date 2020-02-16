Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Amanda Bynes Unveils Photo Of Fiance Paul Michael After Shock Engagement

One day after letting fans know she’s engaged, but not revealing her mystery man fiancé, Amanda Bynes posted a photo of the man.

The troubled actress, who shared a photo of her hand with a huge diamond engagement ring on her digit on Valentine’s Day Friday, posted a Saturday selfie showing a grinning guy with the caption “Lover.”

According to The Blast, his name is Paul Michael, and Bynes, 33, met him while attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

The website confirmed that the engagement is legitimate and definitely not a joke.

Bynes has been through a lot but on February 14, the star shared a photo of two hands together with an enormous diamond ring on her own and a gold band on the man’s finger.

“Engaged to the love of my life,” Bynes wrote as a simple caption.

Followers didn’t even know the She’s the Man stunner, who has endured years of personal problems, had a boyfriend!

According to The Blast, Bynes has only known the guy she just got engaged to for a few months.

The Blast sources said the mystery man is in his 20’s, is a student, and has TV connections.

It’s been reported because Bynes is under a conservatorship, she won’t be able to get married unless a judge in her case approves the nuptials. And that reportedly hasn’t occurred.

Bynes told Paper Magazine in 2018 that her parents are helping her “get back on track.”

In December, Bynes, an infrequent poster on Instagram, revealed that she had gotten a face tattoo of her heart on her left cheek.

She was living in a sober-living facility, E! News reported last September.

Former child star Bynes’ life in the spotlight has been harsh, with various reports of rehab and arrests.

