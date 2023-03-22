Amanda Bynes Wandered The Streets For Days & Hitchhiked Around LA Before 5150 Hold
Amanda Bynes was wandering the streets of Los Angeles for days before she called the police for help, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Bynes, 36, had been out of it for some time before realizing she needed to be hospitalized.
An insider said Bynes’ inner circle believes the actress had been living on the street for days. The source said that Bynes' car was towed while in Long Beach on March 15, which is 40 miles from her home and 25 miles from Downtown Los Angeles — where she was found walking the streets undressed this weekend.
The source said Bynes hitchhiked or used the bus to travel around. She was next spotted in Hollywood on March 18. A fan filmed a video of her walking on Hollywood Blvd. looking out of it.
Eventually, Bynes hitchhiked to Beverly Hills but then asked to be driven back to Hollywood. On Sunday, she flagged a car down in DTLA and asked to use their phone. Bynes called 911 and told them she was having an episode.
Bynes was transported to the hospital and placed on a 5150 hold. Doctors determined she needed to stay for at least 72 hours. Sources claim the medical team has decided that she may need another week before being discharged.
The insider said Bynes has been making improvements since being brought in on Sunday. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, despite the scary situation, Bynes’ parents do not intend to seek another conservatorship of the actress.
Bynes’ conservatorship, which started in 2013, ended last year after the ex-child star’s lawyer argued she was thriving.
The family feels Amanda has been making big improvements in the past couple of years and they feel this incident is a one-off.
They point to her being enrolled in school and taking cosmetology classes.
As we previously reported, another source told TheBlast.com that Amanda had recently undergone, “startling and dramatic weight loss over the last few months.” The fear in Bynes’ inner circle is that she started abusing prescription medicine.