Amanda Bynes Retracts Shocking Claims About Fiancé Paul Michael After He Calls Police Following 'Verbal Dispute'

Amanda Bynes backtracked the shocking claims she made about her fiancé Paul Michael after he called the cops when she accused him of drug use.

"Paul told me that he stopped taking his medications," the actress, 36, alleged in her first video shared via Instagram Stories on Thursday. "I looked at his phone and he was looking at mom-and-son porn. He vandalized his mom's home."

The Easy A star then claimed, "he broke all of her pictures and put salmon under her bed," calling his behavior alarming. "I'm afraid of what he'll do," she continued.