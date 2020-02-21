Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Amanda Bynes Apologizes For 'Drugged Out' Behavior & Reveals Yearlong Sobriety The former actress admits she was 'feeling so ugly' during her downward spiral.

Amanda Bynes has released a new video on Instagram, introducing her future husband, Paul Michael, and revealing several secrets.

“Hey everyone, this is Paul my fiancé,” Bynes tells fans.

“I’m so lucky, as you can see he’s drop dead gorgeous,” she continues, gushing, “He’s also the best person on the face of the earth.”

The former actress, who famously battled mental health issues and substance abuse, then apologized for slamming other stars during her downward spiral.

“I just wanted to post a video to say I’m sorry to everyone who I called ugly on Twitter. I was feeling so ugly at the time and it was really hard for me to express myself at the time because I was so drugged out and now I’ve remained sober for over a year,” Bynes says, adding, “Same with Paul.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bynes recently made the surprise announcement that she and Michael are engaged.

On February 14, the troubled star shared a photo of two ring-adorned hands. “Engaged to the love of my life,” she wrote as a simple caption.

Bynes, 33, met Michael, who is reportedly a 28-year-old student, while attending Alcoholics Anonymous.

“I just want to let you know that I love you guys and I’m so happy now,” Bynes says in the new video.

She adds: “I feel like I got what’s mine and that is Paul.”