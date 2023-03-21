New Video Shows Amanda Bynes Frail & Weak With Fan Days Before Psychotic Break
Amanda Bynes looked frail and tired days before she was hospitalized on a 5150 psychiatric hold. Hours after news broke of her psychotic break, a new video surfaced showing the struggling star roaming the streets of Hollywood, CA, at night with a random fan, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The video uploaded on TikTok by user @kaitlynhotfox was allegedly taken on Friday, March 17 — just two days before she was found walking around Los Angeles without any clothes on, leading to her hospitalization.
In the clip, Bynes' sunken face was hard to hide.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the 36-year-old former actress is said to have suffered "startling and dramatic weight loss over the last few months," with sources claiming she weighed under 100 pounds at the time of her latest mental health break.
Bynes appeared out of it on the late-night stroll. She sported zero makeup and wore a long-sleeved black shirt with her jet-black hair in a sleek high bun.
The All That star grabbed onto the fan with both hands while they walked alongside the Hollywood stars.
"We're just walking the streets of Hollywood. It's St. Patrick's Day," the fan said in the video. She panned the camera to Bynes and instructed the star to say hi to the camera.
"What's up?" Amanda mumbled, barely opening her mouth. At the end of the video, Bynes gave a shy grin and a weak wave. The fan also claimed she gave the star some money.
Bynes was hospitalized on Sunday after allegedly flagging down a car and telling the good samaritan she was coming down from having a psychotic episode.
The actress reportedly called 911 herself and was taken to a nearby police station, where mental health professionals determined she needed to be placed on a 5150 hold.
Bynes was supposed to join her former All That costars at the '90s Con this past weekend but pulled out of an appearance last minute due to an undisclosed illness.
Sources claim the star will remain under the care of professionals for the next few days.
Bynes' hospitalization happened almost one year to the day of her 9-year conservatorship being terminated. The Easy A star was placed under conservatorship in August 2013 following a string of scary incidents, including almost lighting her dog on fire.
RadarOnline.com has discovered Bynes' family has no plans to seek conservatorship despite the latest incident.
We've reached out to her attorney for comment.