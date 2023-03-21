New Video Shows Amanda Bynes Frail & Weak With Fan Days Before Psychotic Break

Amanda Bynes looked frail and tired days before she was hospitalized on a 5150 psychiatric hold. Hours after news broke of her psychotic break, a new video surfaced showing the struggling star roaming the streets of Hollywood, CA, at night with a random fan, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The video uploaded on TikTok by user @kaitlynhotfox was allegedly taken on Friday, March 17 — just two days before she was found walking around Los Angeles without any clothes on, leading to her hospitalization.