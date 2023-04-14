Amanda Bynes Breaks Cover, Smoking Outside Nail Salon Days After Release From Mental Health Facility
Amanda Bynes enjoyed some R&R following her release from a mental health facility, going for a manicure at a nail salon in Toluca Lake, CA.
RadarOnline.com has learned that Bynes was photographed at Cosmo Nails on Wednesday, sitting with her hair slicked back in an updo paired with a headband.
The former television star was wearing a white T-shirt during her visit with one of their technicians, which came days after she checked out of her three-week stay.
According to Daily Mail, Bynes was later seen puffing on a cigarette while waiting for an Uber to take her home. The She's The Man actress has been trying to take it easy as she enters an outpatient program that will help aid in her recovery.
She will remain in her own home to maintain her independence post-conservatorship.
As we recently reported, Bynes was put on an emergency 5150 hold after she was found roaming around Los Angeles without any clothes on.
The Thousand Oaks-born star allegedly flagged down a car and told the driver she was coming down from having a psychotic episode. Bynes called 911 herself and was taken to a nearby station, where professionals determined she should be hospitalized.
Bynes "has been advised to continue to distance herself from her ex" Paul Michael, sources told the outlet in an update, adding that "her family and friends believe that her split was a catalyst in her breakdown." Last April, he denied her accusations that he had been using drugs in an exclusive statement to RadarOnline.com, declaring "I am sober."
"Amanda thought I had a stash. I do not use drugs and it was a big misunderstanding. It was not my intention to have any public comment," Michael added at the time. "That is a private matter and serious."
Michael, in a new statement, claimed they recently split two weeks before Bynes was spotted wandering the streets of LA on March 19.
He said they called it quits after Bynes went missing then returned with another man and told him it was over, which he said came as a shock considering all seemed to be well. Plus, she was focused on her nail care business.