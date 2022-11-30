Amanda Bynes Debuts Shocking New Look As Former Child Star Reveals Career Change Following 9-Year Conservatorship

The ex-Nickelodeon star was seen donning a casual look with a dark gray plain cropped T-shirt, black leggings, black ballet flats, and matching all-black sunglasses.

Bynes rocked a short bob that had been dyed dark brown — a sharp contrast from her previous bleach blonde and the various bold-colored wigs she wore.

In October 2022, Bynes announced on Instagram that she was pursuing a career outside of the entertainment industry. The She's The Man actress shared that she had enrolled in a beauty school to become a manicurist.

Prior to her enrollment, The Amanda Show star earned an associate's degree from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FDIM) in 2019.