Amanda Bynes Debuts Shocking New Look As Former Child Star Reveals Career Change Following 9-Year Conservatorship
Former child star Amanda Bynes was seen out and about in Los Angeles on Monday sporting a shocking new look, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In between a break at her L.A. cosmetology school, Bynes, 36, grabbed coffee and flaunted a freshly cropped short 'do.
The ex-Nickelodeon star was seen donning a casual look with a dark gray plain cropped T-shirt, black leggings, black ballet flats, and matching all-black sunglasses.
Bynes rocked a short bob that had been dyed dark brown — a sharp contrast from her previous bleach blonde and the various bold-colored wigs she wore.
In October 2022, Bynes announced on Instagram that she was pursuing a career outside of the entertainment industry. The She's The Man actress shared that she had enrolled in a beauty school to become a manicurist.
Prior to her enrollment, The Amanda Show star earned an associate's degree from the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FDIM) in 2019.
Earlier this year, Bynes announced, "I am continuing with my bachelor's degree at FIDM, majoring in creative industry studies with a core in beauty marketing and product development."
The life update came after it was announced that her 9-year conservatorship had officially ended in March 2022.
The former child star's mother, Lynn Bynes, had been in control of her finances and care since August 2013. The conservatorship was intended to be temporary, however, the arrangement was made permanent the following year after Bynes displayed concerning behavior due to alleged substance abuse.
After the termination was granted, Bynes reconciled with her ex-boyfriend, Paul Michael, 31.
Bynes met Michael at a sober living facility in 2019. The pair began an on-again, off-again relationship. Bynes announced in a since-deleted post on Valentine's Day 2020 that they were engaged.
Before they could exchange vows, Bynes and Michael called it quits — but they weren't over quite yet.
The couple once again reconciled and called the engagement back on, only to break up a few weeks later and end their engagement for the second time in July 2022.
A short while later in August 2022 — just after the conservatorship had ended — the couple was rumored to be back together and reportedly living at the former actress' L.A. home, but were not engaged.