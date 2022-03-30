Freedom! Amanda Bynes Spotted With Fiancé Paul Michael After Nearly 9-Year Conservatorship Ends

By February 2022, however, the Easy A actress requested the court terminate the conservatorship, highlighting the personal strides she has made since the arrangement first began.

Due to her turnaround, her parents and team agreed with Bynes' decision to forge her own path.

"We're all excited and we're all anxiously looking forward to Amanda living a life as a private and normal citizen. Ms. Bynes' parents have both been very supportive throughout the entire conservatorship, and have helped her work towards a positive transition into the real world, which was the goal from the beginning of the legal arrangement," Bynes' lawyer David A. Esquibias told Entertainment Tonight. "Now she's able to live on her own independently and free of the conservatorship. Besides normalcy as a person and a student, I know that she is looking forward to what her next step is going to be."