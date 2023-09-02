REVEALED: Jimmy Buffet Suffered Skin Cancer Battle for Years Before Death at 76, Paul McCarthy Visited Singer in Final Days
Legendary Margaritaville singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett passed away on Friday, September 1, at the age of 76 after battling skin cancer.
Former frontman of The Beatles, Paul McCarthy, visited Jimmy's house and sang to his family in the singer's final days, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to a statement posted on his website and social media accounts, the Cheeseburger in Paradise singer died peacefully, surrounded by his family, friends, music, and dogs.
"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," a statement read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."
Sources told TMZ that Jimmy was diagnosed with skin cancer four years ago, which turned into lymphoma.
A close friend told the outlet Jimmy "lived his life in the sun, literally and figuratively."
Born on Christmas Day in 1946 in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Jimmy grew up in Mobile, Alabama. He discovered his passion for music while studying at Auburn University, where he learned to play the guitar. He continued his education at Pearl River Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi, earning a bachelor's degree in history in 1969.
The CMA winner initially pursued a career in country music, releasing his first album, "Down to Earth," in 1970. However, during a trip to Key West in 1971 with musician Jerry Jeff Walker, his musical focus shifted to Calypso folk-pop. This change in direction would define much of his career.
In addition to his successful music career, Jimmy also delved into business ventures.
In 1985, he opened his first Margaritaville store in Key West, followed by a "Margaritaville Café" two years later. This marked the beginning of Jimmy's business empire, which would expand to include apparel, resorts, restaurants, beer, casinos, a radio station, and retirement communities.
In 2017, Forbes estimated that the Margaritaville brand had over $4.8 billion in development projects and $1.5 billion in annual sales. Jimmy's net worth was valued at $1 billion in June 2023.
Besides his music and business endeavors, Jimmy also made contributions to the film and television industry. He launched Margaritaville Records in the early 1990s and wrote several fiction books. He also had cameo appearances in various movies and TV shows.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Jane Slagsvol, and their three children: Savannah, Sarah, and Cameron. His passing marks the end of an era for fans around the world who have enjoyed his music and the Margaritaville lifestyle.
