FTX Racks Up $600K Margaritaville Bill As DoorDash Takes Crypto Firm To Court For An Additional $400K Tab

The Buffett resort sought after the crypto's investment affiliate Alameda Research after they left an initial $55,319 bar tab unpaid.

FTX employees would also reportedly stay "for weeks or months" in about 20 suites at One Particular Harbour, a luxury tower connected to the main Margaritaville resort, partying "like madmen."

The lavish stays cost $599,409 yet to be paid by the crypto hedge fund, and the hotel is planning to take the owners to court to collect.

Staffers at the resort claimed the crypto firm employees would shuttle in the morning and return to Margaritaville after working at the Bankman-Fried's Bahamas headquarters.