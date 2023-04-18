Ben Affleck Forced 'To Play Referee' In Brewing War With Wife J Lo & Ex Jen Garner: Sources
The simmering feud between the two Jennifers in Ben Affleck's life is primed to explode into an all-out war, warned sources. RadarOnline.com has learned the fuse was lit when Ben's ex, Jennifer Garner, indirectly dissed his current wife, Jennifer Lopez, for turning the Batman stud into a laughingstock.
While an insider connected to the situation denied the accusations, other sources spilled that J Lo, 53, would now love to unleash her true feelings after Garner, 51, admitted she doesn't like to see stories published about the power couple.
"I really work hard not to see either of us in the press," Garner shared about her and Ben, 50. "It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us.
"I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme. Although, I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"
What may sound like an offhanded remark is "a real F-you as far as J Lo sees it," snitched the source. "It's Jennifer's way of saying Ben looks miserable and all his appearances in public are lame. How could J Lo not take it personally?
"Part of her wants to fire back and tell Jennifer off, but she's smart enough not to make too much of a scene publicly. So it'll be up to Ben to play referee."
That puts the Air hunk in a difficult position between his diva wife and the mother of his children, Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.
"It's Ben's worst nightmare," blabbed the insider. "It's just a matter of time before those two women butt heads."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for comment.
Earlier this year, it was revealed the 13 Going On 30 actress was focused on her children developing a healthy relationship with their new stepmom — but, insiders reveal that things may have changed as Garner became Ben's support system amid his alleged ongoing relationship issues with J Lo.
Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that the married pair have been "fighting" since saying "I do" last summer, adding J Lo isn't happy with her husband's efforts to kick his longtime nicotine habit.
"Jen says it bothers her to look at Ben and see he's constantly chewing his cud," an insider shared, revealing he's been chewing nicotine gum nonstop after promising his wife he'd ditch smoking.
- 'She's Not In A Hurry': Jen Garner Puts Wedding Plans To John Miller On Hold, Not Pausing On Relationship
- Blended Family Blues: Jen Garner 'Not Looking Forward' To Holidays With Ben Affleck's New Wife J Lo
- Jen Garner Takes Power Walk In $800 Gucci Shoes After Running To Ex-Husband Ben Affleck's Rescue Over J Lo Marital Mess
"Now, Ben only smokes outside and away from Jen, and he's cut his habit way down by using nicotine gum," the pal confided. "But he admits she hates all the gum-chewing as much as the actual smoking."
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Sources said that post-honeymoon, things quickly began to sour between Bennifer 2.0. The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and t-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," the pal dished. RadarOnline.com broke the story — Ben's smoking also became an issue.
"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the insider explained. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."
The couple has also been bickering while house hunting, with insiders claiming the two can't agree on which home to buy — despite already putting an offer on 16,000-square-foot property. It wouldn't be the first time Ben and J Lo bailed last-minute on a mansion while being under contract.
“Ben is fighting for it. He really wants this house,” the source told Page Six, alleging his wife is ready to walk away for a fourth time.