Ben Affleck Forced 'To Play Referee' In Brewing War With Wife J Lo & Ex Jen Garner: Sources

The simmering feud between the two Jennifers in Ben Affleck 's life is primed to explode into an all-out war, warned sources. RadarOnline.com has learned the fuse was lit when Ben's ex, Jennifer Garner , indirectly dissed his current wife, Jennifer Lopez , for turning the Batman stud into a laughingstock.

While an insider connected to the situation denied the accusations, other sources spilled that J Lo, 53, would now love to unleash her true feelings after Garner, 51, admitted she doesn't like to see stories published about the power couple.

"I really work hard not to see either of us in the press," Garner shared about her and Ben, 50. "It doesn't make me feel good, even if it's something nice about one of us.

"I don't need to see anyone in my family made into a meme. Although, I'm sure he's quite meme-worthy, yes!"