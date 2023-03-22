Ben Affleck's 'Fighting' Jennifer Lopez On $64 Million Mansion As Couple Squabbles Over Securing Permanent Home
Newlyweds Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are bickering over their $64 million mansion as the Batman star fears his dreams of owning the 16,000-square-foot property they are currently under contract to buy will be squashed by his wife, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bennifer 2.0 is in escrow on the eight-bedroom, 14-bathroom mansion in Pacific Palisades, CA. They have already backed out of several deals, including pulling out of a nearby $34.5 million home last minute.
According to an insider, Affleck is deadset on going through with their promise and buying the $64 million mega-mansion — but J Lo isn't sold on it.
“Ben is fighting for it. He really wants this house,” the source told Page Six, adding that he loves the affluent neighborhood; however, his wife is ready to walk away for a fourth time.
RadarOnline.com told you first — Affleck and J Lo's house hunt has been a nightmare of power plays and fights, with the Argo actor deadset on having a man cave in their new home.
Sources snitched that their decision to pull out of the $34.5 million purchase while in escrow was because they couldn't agree on where Ben's dream den should go — and his vision didn't fit J Lo's décor ideas.
"Jennifer has strong-armed Ben on just about everything else, but this is one issue he refuses to back down on," an insider spilled.
"All Ben wants is a man cave with an excellent entertainment system where he can hang with friends and decompress," the source said. "But Jennifer has a very definite idea of how the house should be: clean lines, open living spaces, white walls, plush rugs, and floor-to-ceiling windows. She wants the décor tastefully done to her specifications — and Ben's jukebox and ping-pong table just won't fit!"
The pair were recently spotted at the $64 million property on March 11 — and they didn't look happy. Sources told RadarOnline.com that their search for a new home isn't the only issue Bennifer has been fighting about.
We've learned Affleck and J Lo have been bickering about since tying the knot in July, with Ben's smoking habit being a major issue in their marriage. Despite promising his bride he'd give up his beloved cigarettes, Affleck has continued lighting up all around town.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Ben and Jen's reps for comment.