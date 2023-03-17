Jennifer Lopez Bickering With Ben Affleck About His Much-Wanted Man Cave In New Home
Nesting newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's search for a home of their own became a nightmare of bickering and power plays — all because the Batman hunk insisted on having a proper man cave, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources snitched the couple's last-minute decision to pull out of a $34.5 million purchase while still in escrow because they couldn't agree on where Ben's dream den should go — and his vision didn't fit the Let's Get Loud lady's idea of proper décor.
"Jennifer has strong-armed Ben on just about everything else, but this is one issue he refuses to back down on," spilled an insider when the couple was still house hunting.
Bennifer has since offered double on an even bigger mansion, with sources saying the duo is currently in escrow on the mega property.
Jennifer's husband has only one wish. "All Ben wants is a man cave with an excellent entertainment system where he can hang with friends and decompress," the insider spilled.
"But Jennifer has a very definite idea of how the house should be: clean lines, open living spaces, white walls, plush rugs, and floor-to-ceiling windows. She wants the décor tastefully done to her specifications — and Ben's jukebox and ping-pong table just won't fit!"
But there's plenty of room in the new mansion they intend to buy — an eight-bedroom, 11-bath, 16,000-square-foot $64 million fortress on more than an acre in Pacific Palisades, CA.
"It has plenty of room for Ben to hide," sniped another source.
Ben, 50, and his 53-year-old wife are in couples counseling after Jennifer embarrassed him at the Grammys before a global audience of 12.4 million, ordering her glum hubby to "sit straight" and "look motivated" before shoving him.
Their hunt for a new home can be added to the list of things the pair have been bickering about since tying the knot in July and again in September.
Sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that Affleck's smoking habit is a major issue in their marriage. Despite promising his bride he'd give up cigarettes, the Argo actor has continued lighting up all around town.
“Jennifer hates smoking. You do not look like Jennifer Lopez if you don’t look after your body. She doesn’t drink, she doesn’t eat bad food and she certainly doesn’t smoke," an insider shared. “Ben has given up a lot of his vices over the years, but he just can’t get rid of the cigarettes. It’s his one guilty pleasure and something Jennifer might have to learn to live with.”