Ben Affleck in Doghouse With J Lo Who Barks 'Lazy' Actor Won't Pick Up Pets' Poop: Report

"They've got eight dogs and a cat, so it's a complete zoo," dished a source. "None of the dogs are properly trained, so they're constantly barking and racing around the house chasing the cat. It's chaos!"

According to the National Enquirer's tipster, J Lo "swears" she's the only one who tries to contain the critters and she's always nagging the Oscar winner to lend a hand — or at least "pick up the poop."