Ben Affleck in Doghouse With J Lo Who Barks 'Lazy' Actor Won't Pick Up Pets' Poop: Report
Ben Affleck is allegedly in the doghouse with his wife, Jennifer Lopez, because the Batman star won't wrangle their menagerie of pets or clean up the animals' poop, according to insiders, who say the situation's causing a big stink in their 16-month marriage, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"They've got eight dogs and a cat, so it's a complete zoo," dished a source. "None of the dogs are properly trained, so they're constantly barking and racing around the house chasing the cat. It's chaos!"
According to the National Enquirer's tipster, J Lo "swears" she's the only one who tries to contain the critters and she's always nagging the Oscar winner to lend a hand — or at least "pick up the poop."
Affleck allegedly believes he can throw the money at the problem, with the insider adding, "His answer is to hire people to do it for them. But it really bugs Jennifer because he has more than enough time on his hands. So in her view, he's just being lazy."
Adding insult to injury, sources spill all the pets seem to gravitate toward easygoing Affleck — much to the chagrin of the Let's Get Loud beauty.
"The dogs especially can't see to get enough of Ben. They race to him when he walks in the room. If he leaves the house, they start whining and want to follow him. Jennifer must give them treats to get them to calm down," snitched the snoop.
"Basically, he gets all the perks with none of the work, which is one of her biggest frustrations."
The couple has allegedly been battling over Affleck's uncomfortably close relationship with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.
Sources said this tension was inflamed when they were seen comforting each other after the actor banged into another car during a joint outing in Santa Monica.
- Jen Garner Braces For 'Inevitable End' Of Ex Ben Affleck's Marriage To Jennifer Lopez, Sources Claim
- Ben Affleck Spotted Sad & Alone After Wife J Lo 'Snapped' At Him On Live TV Following Talk Of Marriage Issues
- Ben Affleck Conceals Left Hand On Morning Stroll Without J Lo As Rumors Of Marriage Problems Continue To Mount
The tipster spilled the Hustlers hottie J Lo complains about Affleck being entitled due to his easy life and says there's "no doubt" the pet power struggle is a "trigger for a much bigger issue between them"
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Meanwhile, the mole yaps bemused Affleck keeps teasing J Lo about being jealous of their dogs in front of his friends, which gets under her skin.
"It's all super childish," added the insider.
Earlier this year, sources revealed to RadarOnline.com that the married pair had been "fighting" since saying "I do" last year.
An insider said that post-honeymoon, things quickly began to sour between Bennifer 2.0. The pair allegedly bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and t-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," the pal dished. RadarOnline.com broke the story — Ben's smoking also became an issue.