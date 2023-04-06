Jennifer Lopez Slammed For Launching 'Money Grab' Alcohol Brand While Sober

The 53-year-old took to Instagram to make the announcement — but reactions were lackluster.

"I have been grinding non-stop for decades, and more and more I’m realizing the importance of enjoying life," Lopez said in an Instagram video. "I just wanted to create something better — something better tasting, better ingredients, something I would want to drink with my friends and family, and that is Delola."

Like many brands under the umbrella of celebrity-backed products, Lopez positioned her alcohol as a luxurious treat for hustlers and made of top-notch ingredients. Her fans didn't take the bait.