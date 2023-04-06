Jennifer Lopez Slammed For Launching 'Money Grab' Alcohol Brand While Sober
Jennifer Lopez was slammed for her latest business venture. Despite being sober, the singer/actress announced plans to launch an alcohol brand, which critics blasted as a "money grab," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Lopez, 53, did not receive a warm welcome on Wednesday when she introduced her latest project, Delola, an Italian-inspired alcoholic beverage line.
The 53-year-old took to Instagram to make the announcement — but reactions were lackluster.
"I have been grinding non-stop for decades, and more and more I’m realizing the importance of enjoying life," Lopez said in an Instagram video. "I just wanted to create something better — something better tasting, better ingredients, something I would want to drink with my friends and family, and that is Delola."
Like many brands under the umbrella of celebrity-backed products, Lopez positioned her alcohol as a luxurious treat for hustlers and made of top-notch ingredients. Her fans didn't take the bait.
The glitzy promotional video was intended to transport viewers to the Mediterranean. Unfortunately, viewers only traveled to the comment section, where they roasted Jenny from the Block.
"Oh wow. This is disappointing," commented one viewer. "Why not create a NA brand considering you’ve been outspoken about the negative affects [sic] of alcohol and that you yourself don’t drink? This feels so off-brand for you, genuinely curious why you’re selling alcohol."
Others were less eloquent and saw the venture as a quick and easy "money grab."
"But you literally don’t drink? This is such a money grab ugh," read one critic's take. "She doesn’t even drink but get that bag girl," wrote another, whose comment racked up over 1,200 likes.
Viewers also took offense to Delola given Lopez's husband Ben Affleck's well-known struggles with alcohol.
"I thought you’ve openly talked about not being a drinker because of how bad it is for you and also your hubs is in recovery," one comment read.
At the end of the day, viewers understood the business positives, but overall got the ick from J Lo's Delola.
"For argument sake, sure it’s business and it’s about money, but it just seems fake AF to be promoting alcohol under the guise of ‘living a little’ when she talks about how bad alcohol is for her skin and is not part of her lifestyle (not to mention Ben’s past issues). But hey, we’ll all flip for a dollar right?" added another.
J Lo has yet to address the backlash.