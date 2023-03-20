Ben Affleck Caught Drinking Starbucks Weeks After Signing Eight-Figure Dunkin' Deal
Ben Affleck was spotted out with a Starbucks iced drink while out in New York — only weeks after signing a lucrative eight-figure deal with the coffee chain’s competitor Dunkin’ Donuts, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Affleck, 50, was spotted leaving the Good Morning America set on Monday. The Good Will Hunting actor appeared to be in good spirits as he walked to his car.
The star had an iced drink from Starbucks in his hand that was half-full. Affleck had the logo of the cup turned towards him, but it was still visible when zoomed in.
Likely that Dunkin’ execs won’t be pleased with Affleck. As RadarOnline.com first reported, the actor signed a lucrative multi-year deal with Dunkin’ that included a Super Bowl spot.
In the commercial, which was named one of the best for 2023, Affleck worked as a Dunkins’ drive-thru employee. Many customers were shocked when they pulled up to the window to see J. Lo’s husband.
Lopez appeared in the ad with her husband which sources said was a last-minute decision on set.
- Jennifer Lopez Bickering With Ben Affleck About His Much-Wanted Man Cave In New Home
- Ben Affleck Supports Ex-Wife Jennifer Garner's Relationship With John Miller & Would 'Never Interfere' In Her Happiness
- Ben Affleck Spotted Sad & Alone After Wife J Lo 'Snapped' At Him On Live TV Following Talk Of Marriage Issues
A source told Entertainment Tonight about the ad, “Ben planned out the whole thing and wanted something like a hidden camera commercial. Jen and Ben were so loving on set. You can really tell how special their connection is. Jen just adores Ben, and they both lift each other up and make each other feel so happy. It's really sweet to watch."
Another insider said, “Ben has loved Dunkin’ for years and this partnership couldn’t be more perfect. He’s been very hands-on with the whole process and is excited for everyone to see."
Sources close to the situation told RadarOnline.com that Affleck’s deal had him appearing in additional promotions for Dunkin.
For years, Affleck has been spotted by paparazzi holding Dunkin' in his hand. Photos of the actor juggling multiple ice coffees have become memes on social media.
Back in 2019, Affleck said that many of his Los Angeles friends were unaware of the joys of Dunkin’.
“I have Dunkin’ Donuts every day,” Affleck said. “It’s very weird, I have it every day and people are always like, ‘Where is that? Is that near here?’ So, I feel like I’m spreading the word.”