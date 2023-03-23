J Lo 'Bothered' By Husband Ben Affleck's Efforts To Kick Longtime Smoking Habit

Jennifer Lopez can't stop jawing at hubby Ben Affleck — because he's chewing nicotine gum nonstop, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Ain't Your Mama singer, 53, supports the hunk's efforts to stop smoking cigarettes, but the health-conscious hottie is being driven crazy by his unsightly new habit, shared a source.

"Jen says it bothers her to look at Ben and see he's constantly chewing his cud," squealed a pal. According to a friend, the Pearl Harbor stud, 50, used to puff a pack a day during his first romance with J Lo, which lasted from 2002 to 2004, and didn't hesitate to light up in front of his lady.

"Now, Ben only smokes outside and away from Jen, and he's cut his habit way down by using nicotine gum," the pal confided. "But he admits she hates all the gum-chewing as much as the actual smoking." J Lo can't have it both ways.

Sources said that post-honeymoon, things quickly began to sour between Bennifer 2.0. The pair bickered over his wardrobe and bad habits. "He's a jeans and t-shirt kind of guy and now Jennifer is trying to tell him what he can and can't wear," the pal dished. RadarOnline.com broke the story — Ben's smoking also became an issue.

"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the insider explained. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever." The source said Affleck was having a hard time putting out his trademark cigarette habit.

"Ben has given up a lot of his vices over the years, but he just can't get rid of the cigarettes," the pal told us in September, warning, "It's his one guilty pleasure and something Jennifer might have to learn to live with." Affleck and J Lo aren't just fighting about smoking routine.

RadarOnline.com has learned the pair's search for their forever home has become a nightmare, with Affleck terrified his hard-to-satisfy wife will yank their offer on his $64 million dream home — despite the two already being in escrow. According to an insider, Affleck is deadset on going through with buying the 16,000-square-foot mega-mansion in Pacific Palisades, CA, but J Lo isn't sold on it.

“Ben is fighting for it. He really wants this house,” the source told Page Six, adding that the Let's Get Loud singer is ready to walk away for a fourth time. RadarOnline.com can also dish that Affleck's not only fighting for the home — he wants a man cave. But his dream den doesn't fit J Lo's décor ideas. "Jennifer has strong-armed Ben on just about everything else, but this is one issue he refuses to back down on," an insider spilled. "All Ben wants is a man cave with an excellent entertainment system where he can hang with friends and decompress."

