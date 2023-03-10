Co-Parenting Drama: Marc Anthony's New Bride Pushing Him To Confront J Lo Over Twins' Summer Vacation Plans
Marc Anthony's pregnant new wife, Nadia Ferreira, doesn't love his co-parenting arrangement with Jennifer Lopez, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Marc has an agreement that Max and Emme are primarily under Jennifer's care," a source said of the pair's 15-year-old twins, who skipped his dad's January 28 nuptials to the 23-year-old model.
"Nadia doesn't think it's fair she's barely even gotten to know them."
Marc, 54, also has two children with his ex-girlfriend, Debbie Rosado, and two sons with his first wife, Dayanara Torres. Now, Marc and J Lo, 53, are haggling over summer vacation.
"Nadia tells Marc that since Jennifer has the kids in Los Angeles for the school year, they should get them in Miami for the summer," added the source. "But Marc never wants to rock the boat with J Lo."
As RadarOnline.com reported, J Lo's "protective" baby daddy has grown leery of the man she picked for hubby number four, Ben Affleck.
"Marc heard too much about how Ben became moody and out of control for him to think it was a great idea to get back with him all these years later," a source spilled in November.
The singer was shocked to learn that J Lo rekindled her romance with Affleck, walking down the aisle with him nearly 20 years after ending their first engagement.
The insider claimed Marc was "suspicious" of Affleck when he weaseled his way back into J Lo's life — while she was still engaged to Alex Rodriguez.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Marc and J Lo's reps for comment.
His intuition about Bennifer 2.0 might not be off.
RadarOnline.com has learned that the newlyweds have been bickering since saying "I do" in July and then again in September.
We're told Affleck's love of smoking has been a major issue in their marriage after he failed to kick the habit, despite promising his health-freak wife he'd quit.
The Batman actor has repeatedly been photographed lighting up behind J Lo's back.
Marc isn't the only ex "suspicious" of Bennifer's future.
Sources spilled that Affleck's ex-wife Jen Garner is bracing herself for the "inevitable" day when she has to pick up the pieces of their crumbling romance.
"Ben's got everyone worried," a pal revealed last week. "He doesn't seem to be in a good place lately."
"They're fighting to save their marriage right now and there's no doubt it's taking a toll on Ben," explained the spy. Garner, 50, and Affleck split in 2015, but that didn't stop her from staging an intervention in 2018 and packing him off to rehab for a third time.
"Jennifer can tell a mile off how unhappy Ben is and it worries her to no end where this is all headed," the insider shared. "He may be J Lo's problem now, but he's still the father of her three kids."