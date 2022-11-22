'He's Heard Too Much': Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Husband Marc Anthony 'Suspicious' Of Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez's protective baby daddy Marc Anthony wishes her all the happiness in the world — but the singer's third hubby is still leery of the man she picked for hubby number four. Mistrusting Marc, 54, was shocked when J Lo, 53, rekindled her broken romance with Ben Affleck, 50, and walked down the aisle with him nearly 20 years after their bitter split, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Music superstar Marc married the Jenny From The Block singer in June 2004, just 9 months after she called off her first wedding date with Ben. J Lo and Marc ultimately split in 2014 and amicably co-parent 14-year-old twins Max and Emme, who are now becoming a blending family with Ben's kids Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.
"Marc heard too much about how Ben became moody and out of control for him to think it was a great idea to get back with him all these years later," said a source, who insisted Anthony is "suspicious" of Affleck and "protective" of Jen and their kids.
Marc's intuition might not be off.
As RadarOnline.com reported, sources claim Affleck is "not happy" in his four-month marriage with J Lo, spilling that the two have been fighting nonstop since their Sin City nuptials in July.
We've learned one issue they can't agree on is the actor's smoking habit, and J Lo's constant nagging is allegedly making it worse.
"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," a pal said in September. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."
Affleck and J Lo are also struggling to juggle the demands of their busy careers and the stress of getting all five children on the same page.
The insider also claimed that Affleck has turned to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, for support on the heels of his marriage woes.
While she's listed to his grips about his new bride, Garner is allegedly not looking forward to the holidays. RadarOnline.com has learned her kids with Affleck are expected to "shuttle between the two houses and have two holidays" instead of spending one as a modern-day family.