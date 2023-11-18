Ben Affleck Defies J Lo by Smoking in Her $450k Rolls-Royce After Promising He'd Kick Habit

Affleck was photographed puffing away on his cig in Los Angeles on Friday. The Oscar winner looked happy and relaxed as he defied J Lo. The Let's Get Loud singer, 54, wasn't the only Affleck-Lopez family member in the luxury car for his nicotine break.

Not only was J Lo inhaling his smoke cloud, but his 11-year-old son, Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was too.