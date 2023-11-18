Your tip
Ben Affleck Defies J Lo by Smoking in Her $450k Rolls-Royce After Promising He'd Kick Habit

Ben Affleck isn't trying to hide his smoking habit from his wife, Jennifer Lopez, any longer. The Batman actor, 51, was caught lighting up while driving his wife's $450k Rolls-Royce with the singer by his side, despite sources claiming J Lo desperately wants her hubby to kick the addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Affleck was photographed puffing away on his cig in Los Angeles on Friday. The Oscar winner looked happy and relaxed as he defied J Lo. The Let's Get Loud singer, 54, wasn't the only Affleck-Lopez family member in the luxury car for his nicotine break.

Not only was J Lo inhaling his smoke cloud, but his 11-year-old son, Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was too.

ben affleck smoking
Source: MEGA

The couple looked tense until they noticed photographers snapping away during their outing. J Lo quickly flipped her scowl upside down and smiled while her husband puffed away. The Shotgun Wedding actress kept it casual for their car ride around the city, wearing a cream-colored turtleneck and oversized sunglasses while sporting her brown locks in a sleek bun.

The last time we saw the couple out, Affleck and J Lo were locked in a heated conversation, leading many to wonder if there was trouble in paradise. According to insiders, the couple has been fighting since their 2022 wedding — but Affleck's smoking might be a nail in the coffin, a pal warned.

"Jen says it bothers her to look at Ben and see he's constantly chewing his cud," a source shared earlier this year, while another pal claimed he was trying to kick his vice despite being a smoker for decades.

ben affleck smoking
Source: MEGA
"Now, Ben only smokes outside and away from Jen, and he's cut his habit way down by using nicotine gum," the pal confided. "But he admits she hates all the gum-chewing as much as the actual smoking."

"She absolutely hates Ben's cigarettes," the insider explained in March. "He promised to give it up, but with all her nagging he's smoking more than ever."

