Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Backlash for Remaining Silent Amid New Royal Racism Claims

Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 3 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a mounting backlash as they continue to maintain their silence on royal racism claims made by their 'cheerleader' Omid Scobie in his new book, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The couple have yet to speak on the book publicly, and a meeting between King Charles and Prince William has now been set to take place next week to discuss the topic.

Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have remained silent as new rumors arise.

According to sources, William is believed to "want action" after his wife Kate Middleton was named alongside Charles as the two royals who expressed "concern" about Archie’s skin color.

This revelation could have serious consequences for Harry and Meghan.

In the midst of this controversy, an MP has revealed his intention to introduce a Bill calling on Parliament to strip the Sussexes of their titles in the wake of the row. This is expected to escalate the tension surrounding the couple and the rest of the royal family further.

Source: MEGA

Harry and Meghan could lose their royal titles.

Even in social circles, tensions are rising. The Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, has decided not to invite Harry and Meghan to his society wedding to avoid any potential drama.

Grosvenor, who is the godfather of Harry's son Archie, had initially planned to invite the Sussexes but changed his mind to avoid overshadowing his special day with royal tensions.

As the situation unfolds, it is reported that King Charles will consult with Prince William next week to determine how to handle the fallout from Scobie's book.

The royal family has taken a "business as usual" stance, but the possibility of legal action remains. The final decision on the next step rests with Charles.

Source: MEGA

The Royal Family has taken a "business as usual" stance.

Sources close to the Sussexes have attempted to distance the couple from the book, stating that Meghan never intended for the King or Princess of Wales to be publicly identified. However, an insider has called on Harry and Meghan to speak out publicly on the issue.

The controversy surrounding Scobie's book has resulted in the withdrawal of 5,000 copies of the book in the Netherlands due to the inclusion of names, widely reported in the media, of the royals alleged to have made comments about Archie's skin color.

These allegations have caused significant uproar and have brought the issue of racism within the Royal Family into the spotlight.

Source: Radar

As tensions continue to rise, Conservative MP Bob Seely is putting forward a Bill that could potentially deny the Sussexes their Duke and Duchess titles.

Seely feels compelled to act due to the "use of race to smear the Royal Family," proposing the revival of First World War laws that could pave the way to making the couple plain Mr. and Mrs. Sussex.

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.