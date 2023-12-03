Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Face Backlash for Remaining Silent Amid New Royal Racism Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a mounting backlash as they continue to maintain their silence on royal racism claims made by their 'cheerleader' Omid Scobie in his new book, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The couple have yet to speak on the book publicly, and a meeting between King Charles and Prince William has now been set to take place next week to discuss the topic.
According to sources, William is believed to "want action" after his wife Kate Middleton was named alongside Charles as the two royals who expressed "concern" about Archie’s skin color.
This revelation could have serious consequences for Harry and Meghan.
In the midst of this controversy, an MP has revealed his intention to introduce a Bill calling on Parliament to strip the Sussexes of their titles in the wake of the row. This is expected to escalate the tension surrounding the couple and the rest of the royal family further.
Even in social circles, tensions are rising. The Duke of Westminster, Hugh Grosvenor, has decided not to invite Harry and Meghan to his society wedding to avoid any potential drama.
Grosvenor, who is the godfather of Harry's son Archie, had initially planned to invite the Sussexes but changed his mind to avoid overshadowing his special day with royal tensions.
As the situation unfolds, it is reported that King Charles will consult with Prince William next week to determine how to handle the fallout from Scobie's book.
The royal family has taken a "business as usual" stance, but the possibility of legal action remains. The final decision on the next step rests with Charles.
Sources close to the Sussexes have attempted to distance the couple from the book, stating that Meghan never intended for the King or Princess of Wales to be publicly identified. However, an insider has called on Harry and Meghan to speak out publicly on the issue.
The controversy surrounding Scobie's book has resulted in the withdrawal of 5,000 copies of the book in the Netherlands due to the inclusion of names, widely reported in the media, of the royals alleged to have made comments about Archie's skin color.
These allegations have caused significant uproar and have brought the issue of racism within the Royal Family into the spotlight.
As tensions continue to rise, Conservative MP Bob Seely is putting forward a Bill that could potentially deny the Sussexes their Duke and Duchess titles.
Seely feels compelled to act due to the "use of race to smear the Royal Family," proposing the revival of First World War laws that could pave the way to making the couple plain Mr. and Mrs. Sussex.