Changing Lives, One Story at a Time: Client Successes at Moore Family Law Group By: Radar Staff Dec. 3 2023, Published 2:07 p.m. ET

Going through a divorce is, more often than not, an emotionally draining, financially straining, and legally complex process. During this time, emotions run high, making it difficult to always make rational decisions that can impact one’s future significantly. It’s a critical juncture when one’s world turns upside down, filled with uncertainties and towering challenges that must be addressed head-on. But, in such trying times, to successfully tackle these challenges, one needs a trusted partner by one’s side who can provide the much-needed support and guidance—a law firm that doesn’t view its clients as mere cases and files but as individuals in need of empathy, understanding, respect, and most significantly - concrete results.

Founded by the tenacious Holly J. Moore, Moore Family Law Group is one such firm. In fact, this collective of talented and prominent family law attorneys is much more than a law establishment- they’re a true lifeline for those needing robust legal strategies, genuine support, honest advice, and compassion. “Our mission is to guide our clients through their legal journey with empathy and wisdom,” says Moore. “It’s crucial to remain patient and empathetic, and always keep in mind that what our clients need most is to feel heard and cared for.”

When founding her firm, Moore’s vision was to create a venture that consistently prioritizes people over profits. Her belief in this principle is evident in how the firm operates, with a strong emphasis on a relentless pursuit of justice and the willingness to go above and beyond to ensure every client feels supported and represented effectively. Over the years, the Moore Family Law Group has honed a distinctive approach to handling unique and challenging cases, which has resulted in waves of praise from their clients. One area—among many—where they shine are situations where primary breadwinners deal with spouses underutilizing their earning potential.

The firm has developed an effective strategy for supporting high earners dealing with spouses who are capable of working but choose not to. Through this approach, Moore shares that the team brings in experts who determine the non-working spouse’s earning capacity rather than their current income. This evaluation influences the calculation of support payments and encourages the non-working spouse to utilize their skills and qualifications to earn what they’re truly capable of.

“We strive to protect the breadwinner of the family from being punished with unnecessarily large support orders or less time with their kids,” Moore explains. “On the other hand, the non-working spouses tend to resent us initially, but we have heard that many were actually grateful and that they now felt more fulfilled, having gained a sense of self-worth from using their skills.” Quite certainly, the success of any law firm is best measured by the satisfaction and outcomes of its clients. Moore Family Law Group’s dedication to its clients is reflected in the myriad of testimonials that underscore their unwavering commitment, expertise, and genuine care.

One client who was facing the overwhelming setbacks of not just divorce but of child custody speaks highly of the firm’s authenticity. She stated she found solace in an attorney who prioritized empathy over profit and offered advice that was in her best interest rather than what would be most lucrative for the firm. She found an ally in Moore, but as Moore herself states, being an ally, a friend, and a trusted advocate should be the guiding principle of anyone who truly places justice first. “My team and I don’t just see cases. We see people. We understand that behind every legal issue, there’s a human story that deserves to be heard and respected,” she maintains.

The firm’s commitment to efficient resolution without compromising quality is another aspect that garners high commendations. Moore Family Law Group offers mediation services - a cost-effective alternative to traditional divorce proceedings, provided both parties are amenable. A client fondly recalls how, after spending thousands on other attorneys without progress, they turned to their mediation services and found a path forward. “We are deeply humbled and grateful to be a part of our clients’ journeys, guiding them through difficult times. It’s heartening to see the difference it makes in people’s lives.”

Another testament to the firm’s communication skills and personal connection with clients comes from a man who found himself in the throes of a messy divorce. From the start, he felt seen and heard by the team at Moore Family Law Group. They listened to his concerns, explained legal strategies in detail, and took steps to ensure he felt valued and involved throughout the proceedings. Ultimately, the case was resolved favorably, reaffirming the client’s faith in the firm’s expertise and dedication. Finally, the firm’s resilience and consistency, even in the face of external challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic, are highlighted in another client's experience. Despite the pandemic’s constraints, Moore Family Law Group maintained its high standard of service. The team’s unwavering professionalism and willingness to go above and beyond for what is right resulted in a successful outcome, leaving the client immensely grateful.

Undoubtedly, choosing the right legal firm in family law matters is a decision that carries immense weight. It’s not just about finding a firm that possesses legal proficiency but also one that genuinely values the relationship with its clients and the outcome of each case. The Moore Family Law Group is an example of such a firm. Beyond legal representation, the firm has been deservedly enjoying the reputation of a reliable partner who stands by their clients’ side every step of the way, prioritizing their well-being and the best possible outcome for their case. As Moore reiterates, “At the end of the day, our mission is simple: to guide individuals through their toughest times and help them find a brighter tomorrow.”