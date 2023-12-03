Donald Trump Claims He Would Win California in 2024 if Jesus and God Came to Oversee Ballots

Trump made the bold claim during a campaign rally held in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as part of his 2024 campaign for the Republican Presidential nomination.

“I actually believe that if they didn’t have rigged elections out there, if they didn’t have all the paper bal– you know, they send out like 36 million ballots and nobody knows where the hell they’re going to or coming from. I think a few people know where they’re going to and a few people know where they’re coming from,” Trump told the crowd, ranting about California.

“But I think if you had a real election and Jesus came down and God came down and said, I’m going to be the scorekeeper here, I think we would win there,” the New York businessman turned GOP leader continued.

“I think would win in Illinois, and I think it would win in New York, which is all places that, in theory ... I think you can win New York. I think you can win New Jersey. I think we can win Virginia. People that, states that in theory, would be with us.”