Britney Spears Reunites With Estranged Mother Lynne for 42nd Birthday After Years-Long Feud

The mother and daughter duo appeared to have set aside their years-long feud as they posed for sweet snaps shared on Instagram. One photograph captured a tender moment, showing Britney cuddling up to her mother on the couch while Lynne lovingly ran her hand through Britney's blonde hair.

Another adorable photo, posted on hair colorist Baihly B's Instagram account, displayed Britney holding her mom in her arms as she twirled her in the air.

The reunion was a welcome surprise to fans of the Toxic singer, as it appears that she and her mother had finally reconciled after years of being estranged due to Britney's well-publicized fallout with her family over her 13-year conservatorship.