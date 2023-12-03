Your tip
Britney Spears Reunites With Estranged Mother Lynne for 42nd Birthday After Years-Long Feud

By:

Dec. 3 2023, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

Famous pop icon Britney Spears celebrated her 42nd birthday on Friday, December 1, with a heartfelt reunion with her estranged mother, Lynne Spears, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Embedded Image
Britney Spears celebrated her birthday with her mother Lynne.

The mother and daughter duo appeared to have set aside their years-long feud as they posed for sweet snaps shared on Instagram. One photograph captured a tender moment, showing Britney cuddling up to her mother on the couch while Lynne lovingly ran her hand through Britney's blonde hair.

Another adorable photo, posted on hair colorist Baihly B's Instagram account, displayed Britney holding her mom in her arms as she twirled her in the air.

The reunion was a welcome surprise to fans of the Toxic singer, as it appears that she and her mother had finally reconciled after years of being estranged due to Britney's well-publicized fallout with her family over her 13-year conservatorship.

Embedded Image
Britany and Lynne were estranged for years.

According to sources close to the Spears family, the mother and daughter reunion was a "really nice moment" for the entire family.

The feud between Britney and Lynne began when the pop star accused her mother of not lifting a finger to help free her from the conservatorship that was under the complete control of her father, Jamie Spears.

Their rift further intensified when Britney claimed that Lynne had thrown away her childhood dolls and journals from their former family home.

Sources alleged that Lynne had been selling off Britney's possessions both online and at a local consignment shop, pocketing thousands of dollars while Britney remained unaware of the situation.

Britney Spears' birthday was cut short after her dog had to be rushed to the vet.

According to the Daily Mail, among the items reportedly sold were a hat Britney wore to the Billboard Music Awards in 2000, butterfly boots featured at the 2003 Kids' Choice Awards, and a top worn for an appearance on MTV's TRL in 2002.

In her memoir, "The Woman In Me," Britney lamented the removal of her childhood dolls and journals, which Lynne denied selling, claiming she wouldn't be so "cruel" to her daughter.

Responding to her mother's denial, Britney asserted on Instagram that she had recently found some of the missing dolls during a visit home. However, she saw it as an indication that her mother had returned or replaced them.

Despite their tumultuous past, Britney and Lynne seemed to have a blast reuniting at the birthday bash.

The intimate celebration included Britney's brother, Bryan Spears, and a few close friends. However, the festivities were briefly interrupted when Britney's recently adopted puppy, Snow, suffered a medical emergency.

Britney, Cade Hudson (her manager), and Bryan were spotted leaving Cade's house late at night to rush the puppy to a 24-hour veterinary clinic.

