Michael B. Jordan Crashes His Ferrari Into Parked Kia in Hollywood With Both Vehicles Sustaining 'Substantial Damage'
Creed 3 actor Michael B. Jordan was involved in a car accident on Saturday night, crashing his blue Ferrari into a parked Kia in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to TMZ, the incident took place at approximately 11:30 PM, causing damage to both vehicles.
The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to the scene and conducted an initial investigation.
According to the authorities, there were no indications that Jordan was impaired by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash. As a result, no field sobriety test was administered to the actor.
"I heard a loud crash and rushed outside to see what had happened," said a local resident. "I saw a blue Ferrari and a similar-colored Kia with visible damage. It was clear that they had collided with considerable force."
Photos and videos from the scene show the aftermath of the accident, with the Ferrari and the Kia both sustaining substantial damage to their front ends.
The extent of the damage and the cost of repairs for both vehicles have yet to be determined.
No injuries were reported as a result of the accident. Both Jordan and the owner of the parked Kia were reportedly unharmed.
Jordan, widely known for his roles in films such as Black Panther and Creed, has not released a statement regarding the accident at this time.
The LAPD told the 36-year-old actor to file a police report online.
Jordan got his start on television, playing Wallace in the first season of the HBO crime drama series The Wire. His star has been on the rise ever since his stand-out role in Josh Trank's 2012 film Chronicle. Since then, he's worked on several major movies, such as Marvel's Black Panther and the ongoing Creed films.
The actor is a close friend and collaborator with filmmaker Ryan Coogler, appearing in each and every one of his feature films.
Currently, Jordan is set to direct and star in the fourth installment of the Creed films. He's also scheduled to star in a sequel to Will Smith's post-apocalyptic sci-fi suspense film I Am Legend.