'Black Panther' Stuntman Dead: Taraja Ramsess and His 3 Children Killed in Devastating Car Crash
A Black Panther and Avengers stuntman was killed in a devastating car crash in Georgia last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Taraja Ramsess, 41, and two of his children died on impact on Halloween night after their vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer in Atlanta.
The Black Panther stuntman’s 10-year-old son also ultimately passed away from his injuries a few days later inside an Atlanta hospital.
According to the New York Post, Ramsess and three of his children were driving home at approximately 11 PM on the night of October 31 when their vehicle crashed into a tractor-trailer that had broken down on the side of an Atlanta-area highway.
Ramsess, his 13-year-old daughter Sundari, and his newborn daughter Fugibo were pronounced dead at the scene.
The late stuntman’s 10-year-old son, Kisasi Ramsess, was placed on life support following the crash but ultimately succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Saturday.
Two of the Black Panther stuntman’s other daughters were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash on Halloween night and reportedly survived the devastating collision.
Akili Ramsess, the late stuntman’s mother, paid tribute to her son and grandchildren in a heartbreaking post published to Instagram one day after the crash occurred on Halloween night.
“My beautiful, loving, talented son Taraja, along with two of my grand babies, his 13 yo daughter Sundari and his 8-week-old newborn daughter Fujibo, were killed the previous night in a horrific traffic accident,” Ramsess’ mother wrote on Wednesday.
“My grandson, his 10yo son, Kisasi, "Sauce the Boss", is on life support,” she continued. “Two of my granddaughters survived, the 3-yo Shazia is still hospitalized but is recovering with minor injuries.”
“All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was,” the stuntman’s mother said. “He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking.”
“He [had] a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be,” she said further. “Sundari, Sunny as she was called, also reflected that special light. Funny & loved to dance.”
“Oh God! I can't believe they're gone! We are grieving and remain prayerful for my grandchildren's recovery,” the deceased’s mother concluded. “Thank you to so many who have already reached out with kind words and prayers.”
While Ramsess was most popular for his stuntman work in Black Panther and Wakanda Forever, he also reportedly worked as a stuntman in other blockbusters such as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, The Suicide Squad, and Creed III.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ramsess’ death last week came roughly three years after Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman passed away in August 2020.
Boseman passed away on August 28, 2020, in Los Angeles after a lengthy battle with colon cancer.