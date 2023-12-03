Usher Plans to Use Super Bowl Halftime Performance to Win Back Gig on 'The Voice': Report
Hitmaker Usher reportedly hopes to put his scandals to bed by headlining this year's Super Bowl halftime show so he can make a triumphant return to The Voice, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Confessions singer was a coach on the singing reality competition's fourth and sixth seasons.
"The Super Bowl is the biggest achievement around for a musical artist — and Usher figures The Voice will want some of that action," an insider told the National Enquirer.
Usher certainly has big shoes to fill after Rihanna stole the show at last year's Super Bowl halftime show. The Diamonds singer gave an iconic performance in which she stunned the world and revealed her second pregnancy with partner A$AP Rocky.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
While Usher apparently has big plans for his Super Bowl show, another tipster suggested that The Voice isn't interested in bringing on any hosts with baggage, despite their achievements.
"The Voice brass wants the show to be scandal-free in the personal lives of its coaches. Usher got put on the no-go list because of his notoriously racy love life!" the mole claimed.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Usher's rep for comment.
The U Got It Bad singer, 45, advised wannabe musical stars throughout the fourth and sixth seasons of the hit NBC show during 2013 and 2014. But the R&B bad boy was rocked by a series of lawsuits from four people who claimed he exposed them to herpes.
A source reportedly said the changes made him toxic to TV big shots — who didn't re-up his $7 million plus contract for the seventh season.
Usher denied the avalanche of accusations but settled the last of the lawsuits against him in 2019.
He was briefly invited back to The Voice that year to serve as a guest mentor to show staple John Legend's team.
The insider told the outlet, "Usher still hurts over being dismissed by the show — and he figures soon The Voice is going to welcome him back with open arms!"
While Usher reportedly believes he'll be welcomed back "with open arms," we've been told otherwise.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, well-placed sources told us that Usher and fellow former vocal coach CeeLo Green are "no longer welcomed" on the show.
"It's a great, high-profile, high-paying gig," an insider spilled. "But the producers have long memories, and above all, they consider The Voice a family show. Scandals like CeeLo's and Usher's are toxic."
"I think CeeLo and Usher figured once a little time passed, they'd be asked back," the source added. "They've been banned for life."