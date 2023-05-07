Usher 'Unbothered' at 'Lovers And Friends' Show With No Visible Injuries After Alleged Chris Brown Fight

Video footage surfaced online from Friday night, May 5, showing the two R&B artists talking up against the railing of the roller-skating rink when Brown appeared to shove Usher aside as he skated off into the crowd.

The two were there to celebrate the Next to You singer's 34th birthday.

Eyewitnesses at the event claimed that the birthday boy had allegedly attempted to talk to Teyana Taylor, who was sitting on a bench outside the rink. The source further alleged that Taylor ignored Brown, and Usher rolled in to try to talk with him.