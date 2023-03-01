'Scandal-Scarred' Stars Usher & CeeLo Green 'No Longer Welcome' On 'The Voice'
"Scandal-scarred" stars Usher and CeeLo Green are "no longer welcome" on The Voice, insiders have claimed ahead of the Season 23 premiere.
Usher served as a coach in Seasons 4 and 6. Green, on the other hand, was an original, having appeared in the first season alongside Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, and Adam Levine. He lasted four seasons in total, for Seasons 1 to 3 and 5.
While other megastars like Shakira, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson have all made their exits only to return again, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that well-placed sources alleged that Green and Usher won't be getting a call back.
"It's a great, high-profile, high-paying gig," said the insider. "But the producers have long memories, and above all, they consider The Voice a family show. Scandals like CeeLo's and Usher's are toxic."
Green had pleaded no contest in 2014 to furnishing a controlled substance to a woman, who accused him of drugging and sexually assaulting her.
The Gnarls Barkley hitmaker quit the show amid his legal battle, stating in an interview that he walked away for his own personal reasons.
He told Us Weekly it "quickly became a job" more than anything else. "Very, very obligating, taxing and tiring," he shared in 2014. "I still tip my hat to Adam and Blake and those guys who continuously do it, but I think I ran my course there just naturally."
Green also said he wanted to continue his relationship with NBC and focus his efforts on other projects.
Usher, for his part, previously made headlines after he paid out a hefty amount to settle a civil suit brought against him by a woman who claimed he had exposed her to the herpes virus when they had unprotected sex, a claim repeated by other accusers.
"I think CeeLo and Usher figured once a little time passed, they'd be asked back," claimed the show insider. "They've been banned for life."
Looking ahead, viewers will see Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, and Niall Horan in the rotating chairs. Shelton confirmed this will be his last season.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to The Voice and reps for Green and Usher for comment.