'Scandal-Scarred' Stars Usher & CeeLo Green 'No Longer Welcome' On 'The Voice'

The Gnarls Barkley hitmaker quit the show amid his legal battle, stating in an interview that he walked away for his own personal reasons.

He told Us Weekly it "quickly became a job" more than anything else. "Very, very obligating, taxing and tiring," he shared in 2014. "I still tip my hat to Adam and Blake and those guys who continuously do it, but I think I ran my course there just naturally."

Green also said he wanted to continue his relationship with NBC and focus his efforts on other projects.

