Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS

Neal had spoken out about his struggle with addiction, claiming his life as a musician didn't make it easy for him to stay clean.

"I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean,” Neal said in July 2020. “I joined the rock band Hinder, they were all about drinking and partying.” He recalled wanting to feel "normal" and fit in with his bandmates.

“I remember going to a bar and ordering a drink. I tried to hide it,” he continued. “I remember pretending to be normal. I was just lying to myself telling myself that I could control it.”