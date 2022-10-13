Cause Of Death Revealed: 'AGT' & 'The Voice' Star Nolan Neal Died After Ingesting Deadly COCKTAIL OF DRUGS
Nolan Neal — whose signing talent landed him on shows like America's Got Talent and The Voice — died after ingesting a deadly cocktail of drugs.
A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office in Nashville revealed on Thursday that Neal suffered “acute combined drug toxicity," RadarOnline.com has learned.
Morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and acetyl fentanyl were found in Neal's system. Page Six broke the story — the medical examiner ruled the singer's death as an accident, adding his autopsy was completed on September 13.
Neal died in July at the age of 41. His roommate found his body in a bedroom and called 911. Responding officers observed that "on the desk next to the bed was a black guitar pick that appeared to contain a powder residue."
Law enforcement also noted that the victim reportedly struggled with substance abuse.
Neal had spoken out about his struggle with addiction, claiming his life as a musician didn't make it easy for him to stay clean.
"I remember I got clean in 2010; May 15, went to rehab. Stayed clean,” Neal said in July 2020. “I joined the rock band Hinder, they were all about drinking and partying.” He recalled wanting to feel "normal" and fit in with his bandmates.
“I remember going to a bar and ordering a drink. I tried to hide it,” he continued. “I remember pretending to be normal. I was just lying to myself telling myself that I could control it.”
NBC — which airs AGT and The Voice — shared condolences following the news of Neal's sudden death.
“We are heartbroken by the passing of Nolan Neal. His incredible talent will always be remembered. Our sincerest sympathy goes out to his family and friends during this time," the network posted.
Neal was featured on Season 15 of AGT. During Season 10 of The Voice, Neal wound up on Adam Levine's team but was kicked off after the knockout round.
His daughter, Caylin Cate, broke her silence on her dad's death after starting a GoFundMe. “I am so grateful for the community rallying behind us," she told Neal's fans.
R.I.P.