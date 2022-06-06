"I do realize in retrospect that it was highly sensitive, what I tweeted – highly irresponsible," Green said. "In those instances, I do realize I'm an artist, that I'm flawed; and sometimes, you know, you don't think. I was most certainly not thinking, not considering whom I might offend. And to those many people, however many or however few, I'd like to take this opportunity to apologize again."

Although some fans were outraged at Green's NBA performance this weekend, others were glad to see him back.

"Nice to see we brought CeeLo out of cancelation for the NBA finals," one wrote. "Bout damn time!"