Revealed! 'Broke' Amber Heard Stayed In $22k Per Month Virginia Mansion During Trial, Now She Can't Pay Johnny Depp
Amber Heard's attorney claimed she's too broke to pay Johnny Depp after a jury awarded him $15 million in damages, but she shelled out $22,500 per month to stay in a Virginia mega-mansion while battling her ex in court, Radar has learned.
The 36-year-old Aquaman actress spent her downtime in a 13,000 square-foot home during the six-week trial as she battled her ex-husband over an op-ed she wrote, in which she claimed to be a domestic abuse survivor.
Photos obtained by Daily Mail showed Heard's home away from home featured an elaborate dueling staircase in the grand entryway. The listing revealed the house sits on an acre of land and had plenty of amenities to keep Heard occupied when she wasn't in the Fairfax County courtroom.
Heard's McLean, Virginia, stay — located 25 minutes away from the courthouse — included a tennis court and theater. It also had 8 bedrooms, leaving plenty of room for her inner circle to sleep over.
According to eyewitnesses, the actress' sister, Whitney, and Heard's one-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige, were spotted at the property with her.
The listing describes the rental as "one of the most distinctive and private estates offered in McLean," adding the "2 story grand Foyer with an elegant double curved staircase, a true 'wow' and dream for entertainers."
As RadarOnline.com reported, the jury awarded Depp $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. The judge later reduced the punitive damages to $350,000, making the total roughly $10.4 million.
Heard won $2 million after they decided the actor was liable for defamation over a statement his attorney Adam Waldman made, in which he publicly called her abuse accusations a "hoax."
That brings the total Heard owes Depp, minus her winnings, to $8.4 million — a number her lawyer insists the actress cannot pay.
Following the trial's outcome, Elaine Bredehoft sat down with NBC’s Today and revealed she plans on appealing the verdict. When asked if Heard had the means to pay the hefty verdict, Bredehoft responded, "Oh, no, absolutely not."
Insiders claim Heard is "broke" after the high-profile court battle with Depp.