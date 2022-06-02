Johnny Depp's Ex-Lawyer Speaks Out After Amber Heard's Measly $2 Million Win Over 'Hoax' Comment

Johnny Depp's former attorney Adam Waldman is breaking his silence after his ex-client was found liable for a comment he made. While the jury awarded Depp $15 million in his defamation battle against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, she won something too.

Heard was granted $2 million after the jury found Depp liable for defamation over a statement Waldman made, in which he publicly called her abuse accusations a "hoax."