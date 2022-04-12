Amber Heard Vs. Johnny Depp: Actress Claims Ex Abused Her With Broken Alcohol Bottle In $100 Million Defamation Trial

"He has her jammed up against the bar. He has hurled bottles and bottles at her. He has dragged her across the floor on the broken bottles. He has punched her. He has kicked her. He has told her he's going to fu**ing kill her, and he f---ing hates her," the attorney stated before dropping the biggest accusation of all.

"He's pounding at her, pounding at her. And then, he penetrates her with a liquor bottle," she alleged.