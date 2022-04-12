Johnny Depp Accuses Amber Heard Of Calling Paparazzi To Snap Bruised Face In Effort To Paint Him As A Monster

Depp believes anybody who read the article would know Heard was referencing him. She had previously accused him of assault in 2016 during their split.

Heard filed for divorce in May 2016 citing “irreconcilable differences.” A couple of days later, she showed up to court pleading for a restraining order.

She was photographed leaving the courthouse in a black dress with a large bruise on her cheek. The petition for a restraining order was granted at the time. Depp was ordered to stay 100 yards away from Heard until a later hearing.