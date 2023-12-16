Sean 'Diddy' Combs Honors Late Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter on Her Birthday as Allegations Continue to Mount
Sean Combs, also known as 'Diddy,' paid tribute to his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter on her birthday through a recent Instagram post.
This comes after Combs recently addressed the numerous sexual assault allegations that have been made against him by multiple women.
The 54-year-old music mogul shared an old photo of himself kissing Porter on the cheek while she smiled.
In the caption, he simply wrote, "We miss you so much Kim! Happy Birthday Beautiful! Love forever," accompanied by a single black heart emoji. Combs disabled comments on the post, allowing it to serve as a private and personal commemoration.
To continue honoring Porter, Combs also took to his Instagram Stories to share multiple photos of them together from the '90s and early 2000s.
Porter tragically passed away in 2018 at the age of 47 due to lobar pneumonia. She and Combs had a complex on-again-off-again 13-year relationship, during which they welcomed three children.
Their son Christian is now 25 years old, and their twin daughters, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, will be celebrating their 17th birthday on December 21.
The birthday tribute from Combs comes shortly after Hulu decided to cancel a planned reality series centered around him, tentatively titled Diddy+7. The cancellation follows numerous allegations of sexual abuse and assault made by multiple women, including one of Combs' ex-girlfriends, Cassie.
According to Rolling Stone, Hulu dropped the show after the accusations came to light. The series was being produced by Fulwell 73, a production company owned by James Corden.
Sources have revealed that the show was still in the early stages of development.
Hulu is just one of 23 companies that have chosen to sever ties with Combs' e-commerce business, Empower Global. The effects of the allegations have reached far and wide, impacting his professional endeavors.
Tammy Nekita Lembrick, the founder of Nekita May Art Co., shared a statement explaining her decision to stop working with Combs.
Lembrick expressed that she vowed to be a role model for her daughter at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) and felt it necessary to separate herself from any association with Combs' organization, given the allegations.
Combs released a statement stating that the allegations against him were attempts to assassinate his character and that he would fight for his name and reputation.
The rapper reached a private settlement with Cassie after she filed her lawsuit against the music mogul, with his lawyer stating that the settlement did not imply any admission of wrongdoing.