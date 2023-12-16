Sean 'Diddy' Combs Honors Late Ex-Girlfriend Kim Porter on Her Birthday as Allegations Continue to Mount

The birthday tribute from Combs comes shortly after Hulu decided to cancel a planned reality series centered around him, tentatively titled Diddy+7. The cancellation follows numerous allegations of sexual abuse and assault made by multiple women, including one of Combs' ex-girlfriends, Cassie.

According to Rolling Stone, Hulu dropped the show after the accusations came to light. The series was being produced by Fulwell 73, a production company owned by James Corden.

Sources have revealed that the show was still in the early stages of development.

Hulu is just one of 23 companies that have chosen to sever ties with Combs' e-commerce business, Empower Global. The effects of the allegations have reached far and wide, impacting his professional endeavors.

