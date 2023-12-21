Your tip
On Santa's Nice List? R. Kelly's Eating Pecan Pie and Playing BINGO on Christmas Day in Prison

R. Kelly's getting more than coal for Christmas this year.

By:

Dec. 21 2023, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

R. Kelly's getting more than coal for Christmas this year. The R&B singer-turned-convicted sex creep prison move to FCI Butner Medium I was probably the best thing that happened to him in 2023 — because his new facility in North Carolina is going all out for the holidays! RadarOnline.com obtained R. Kelly's Christmas Day menu and can reveal that Ol' Saint Nick delivered.

He will be 78 years old when he springs from prison.

A spokesperson for FCI-I told this outlet exclusively that the I Believe I Can Fly singer, 56, will chow down on his choice of cornish hen or soy chicken with rice pilaf. We can report that the side dishes are where it's at.

Not only will R. Kelly and his prison pals be eating roast, but they will also get the same traditional sides they'd have at home if they weren't in lockup.

The embattled musician will get mashed potatoes and gravy, glazed carrots, cornbread dressing, cream of broccoli, and sweet potatoes. R. Kelly will also get dinner rolls to pair with his meal.

He must have been a good boy behind bars because he'll also get dessert.

He was transferred to the North Carolina facility in April.

RadarOnline.com is told that prisoners at the medium-security federal correctional institution will end their Christmas Day with pecan pie. But Santa Claus isn't done there.

The prison's representative revealed that FCI Butner Medium I's staff has several holiday activities planned for the inmates.

R. Kelly, who is serving 22 more years in prison for sex-related crimes, can play games like BINGO. Hopefully, his aim is good because the incarcerated star can participate in a bean bag or ping pong toss — and compete in a 9-ball tournament.

They will be able to snack on popcorn in between dinner and the recreational activities.

He's serving a combination of concurrent and consecutive sentences after being convicted of the production of child pornography, racketeering, sex trafficking, and more.

In April, R. Kelly was transferred to the N. Carolina facility from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, which didn't serve prisoners turkey on Thanksgiving last year.

His current release date is December 21, 2045.

The Trapped in the Closet singer is currently serving a combination of concurrent and consecutive sentences after being convicted of the production of child pornography, racketeering, sex trafficking, and more.

R. Kelly will be 78 when he springs from prison. His current release date is December 21, 2045.

