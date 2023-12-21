R. Kelly 's getting more than coal for Christmas this year. The R&B singer-turned-convicted sex creep prison move to FCI Butner Medium I was probably the best thing that happened to him in 2023 — because his new facility in North Carolina is going all out for the holidays! RadarOnline.com obtained R. Kelly's Christmas Day menu and can reveal that Ol' Saint Nick delivered.

He will be 78 years old when he springs from prison.

A spokesperson for FCI-I told this outlet exclusively that the I Believe I Can Fly singer, 56, will chow down on his choice of cornish hen or soy chicken with rice pilaf. We can report that the side dishes are where it's at.

Not only will R. Kelly and his prison pals be eating roast, but they will also get the same traditional sides they'd have at home if they weren't in lockup.