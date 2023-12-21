Diddy's Grammy Awards Attendance Still in Limbo, No Decision Made on Possible Ban After Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Sean "Diddy" Combs might still be headed to the 2024 Grammys. Sources with direct knowledge tell RadarOnline.com that the Recording Academy hasn't decided if Diddy will be banned from attending the February award show.

We broke the story earlier this month that Diddy's invitation was being "evaluated" after the Grammy nominee was hit with several lawsuits by women — including his ex-girlfriend, singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who accused him of raping and assaulting them.