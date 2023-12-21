Diddy's Grammy Awards Attendance Still in Limbo, No Decision Made on Possible Ban After Sexual Assault Lawsuits
Sean "Diddy" Combs might still be headed to the 2024 Grammys. Sources with direct knowledge tell RadarOnline.com that the Recording Academy hasn't decided if Diddy will be banned from attending the February award show.
We broke the story earlier this month that Diddy's invitation was being "evaluated" after the Grammy nominee was hit with several lawsuits by women — including his ex-girlfriend, singer Casandra "Cassie" Ventura, who accused him of raping and assaulting them.
Despite a representative from the Recording Academy telling RadarOnline.com that the team was taking the accusations "very seriously," our insiders say that "no new information" is available about his possible attendance.
This outlet told you first — the academy was discussing potentially banning Diddy from the February 5 show despite his nomination for Best Progressive R&B Album.
"We are taking this matter very seriously and we are in the process of evaluating it with the time and care that it deserves," the Recording Academy told RadarOnline.com on December 11. A spokesperson for the music society later clarified that they were only talking about his invitation and not his nomination.
The embattled rapper, 54, is nominated for The Love Album: Off The Grid, making this his fourteenth Grammy nomination in his decades-long career.
While the decision hangs in limbo, Diddy is fighting off the allegations after he was sued by a fourth accuser, who claimed he gang-raped her when she was in high school. The Bad Boys Records founder has been accused by four women of various allegations of rape, abuse, sex trafficking, and more.
The billionaire music mogul's empire began to crumble after Cassie filed a $30 million lawsuit against him. The two settled in record timing, but the damage was already done.
Macy's ditched his Sean John clothing label, breaking their nearly 20-year partnership, and the charter school he helped create also dropped him. Diddy temporarily stepped down as chairman of his media company, Revolt, and days later, it was reported that 18 brands on Empower Global also cut ties with the star.
Diddy denied the allegations, claiming that his accusers just want a payday.
“Enough is enough,” he shared to social media on December 7.
“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Diddy continued. “Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday.”
He also vowed to fight against the accusations.
“Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” he continued. “I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”