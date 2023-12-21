'Paradise Playing With my Baby': Britney Spears Cozies Up to New Manager After Sam Asghari Divorce
Britney Spears may be dipping her toe back into the dating pool after her split from estranged husband Sam Agshari, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The pop star enjoyed splashing around with her new manager, Benjamin Mallin, as they soaked up the sun while going for a swim in a new video she posted Wednesday.
"Paradise playing with my baby," she captioned the clip. A bikini-clad Spears was all smiles as she smoked a cigarette and spent time with her new pup Snow, who joined her family one week after Asghari filed for divorce following 14 months of marriage.
The Oops!…I Did It Again singer limited the comments but that didn't stop fans from taking to other social platforms to question if the two are in a budding romance.
Mallin works for Cade Hudson's company Hudson MG as chief of staff. His Linkedin reveals more about his professional background, including that he worked as an analyst at power agency CAA before founding Nillam Logistics in 2020.
The next year, Britney's conservatorship would officially end in November 2021, following which she tied the knot with Asghari.
Spears and Asghari met in 2016 on the set of her "Slumber Party" music video set, and exchanged their vows years later in June 2022. She notably called him a "gift from god" in her explosive memoir.
As we previously reported, Spears' former dancer ex cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for him ending the marriage in his August filing, listing July 28 as the date of separation.
"She has been denying any cheating allegations and going through a lot of emotions," a source told Entertainment Tonight following their shock split. "She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys [Sean and Jayden] moved to Hawaii [with ex-husband Kevin Federline], being worried about the fires there, and so on."
"She has been trying to get back on her feet and be healthy emotionally, physically, and mentally," added an insider. "Britney has people by her side and her immediate circle is there for her. They are rallying around her."
RadarOnline.com later exclusively discovered that Asghari was a no-show in court for a November 15 hearing, putting their divorce at risk of being thrown out.
At this time, the divorce is still ongoing.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Meanwhile, Asghari said he has been undergoing a transformation losing "35 to 40 lbs."