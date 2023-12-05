Britney Spears' Estranged Dad Jamie's Leg Amputated, Pop Star Debating Reconciliation
Britney Spears' estranged father Jamie Spears has been secretly suffering from medical issues — and now that the pop star is aware of the severity she is rethinking their estrangement, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to sources close to the situation, Jamie, who was once the head of Britney's conservatorship, had his leg amputated a month ago.
An insider told TMZ that Jamie had a "massive infection in one of his legs" that led to him being hospitalized for weeks. The outlet said Britney's father had a total of 5 unsuccessful surgeries to try and contain the infection.
The source said Jamie's medical team informed him the only solution would be to amputate the leg.
A source told TMZ that Jamie is not doing well at the moment and has a variety of other medical issues he's dealing with.
In addition, the source said Jamie has continued to feel like he was thrown under the bus for his role in Britney's conservatorship. He doesn't feel like his actions harmed his daughter and he stands by the idea the conservatorship helped the pop star in her time of need.
The sources said Britney recently learned of Jamie's amputation and it has "softened" her on him.
For years, Britney has attacked her father for taking control of her life. She has accused him of spying on her, forcing her into a medical treatment center and making her work under strict rules.
The insider said Britney said she misses her father a few times and even mentioned offering him financial support.
A source close to Jamie said he 100% be open to a reunion with his daughter and he wants to be a family again.
As we previously reported, over the weekend, Britney reunited with her mother Lynne. The pop star's mom flew out to Los Angeles to celebrate Britney's 42nd birthday with a group of the singer's friends.
An insider said Britney and Lynne have been chatting for some time. The singer even invited her sister Jamie Lynn to come out with Lynne but she was out of town. The source claimed Britney and Jamie Lynn have been in communication.
Britney had a much different opinion as she fought to terminate the conservatorship in June 2021.
She told the court, "But my precious body, who has worked for my dad for the past f------- 13 years, trying to be so good and pretty. So perfect. When he works me so hard. When I do everything I’m told and the state of California allowed my father — ignorant father — to take his own daughter, who only has a role with me if I work with him, they’ve set back the whole course and allowed him to do that to me."
"That’s given these people I’ve worked for way too much control," she said.