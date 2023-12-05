Britney Spears' Estranged Dad Jamie's Leg Amputated, Pop Star Debating Reconciliation

Britney had a much different opinion as she fought to terminate the conservatorship in June 2021.

She told the court, "But my precious body, who has worked for my dad for the past f------- 13 years, trying to be so good and pretty. So perfect. When he works me so hard. When I do everything I’m told and the state of California allowed my father — ignorant father — to take his own daughter, who only has a role with me if I work with him, they’ve set back the whole course and allowed him to do that to me."

"That’s given these people I’ve worked for way too much control," she said.