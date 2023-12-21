'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Trashed by 'This is Your Night' Singer Amber, Accused of Lip-Synching Vocals
Erika Jayne is facing more scrutiny after singer Amber, known as one of the Queens of Pride, accused the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star of lip-synching her hit and using her vocals, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jayne — a reality star by day and a performer at night — kicked off her Bet It All on Blonde show at the House of Blues inside Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas months ago; however, not everyone is on board with her residency.
Amber's hits include This Is Your Night, If You Could Read My Mind, and Sexual (Li Da Di), and she didn't seem to appreciate when she caught wind that Jayne was using one of her songs in the show. Amber not only took issue with Jayne using her music, but the Dutch-German singer also accused the Bravolebrity of trying to play her vocals off as her own.
Amber — whose real name is Marie-Claire Cremers — unloaded on Jayne via social media on Tuesday.
"So...today I was sent this clip here...and just like Karin Kasar from the Real McCoy had the nerve to lip sync to my track and original vocals, when she was on the road with them and act like it was all her, so does this one apparently," the lengthy rant began.
Amber claimed she thought Jayne was a drag queen at first glance.
"At first, I thought it was a drag queen... you know...where men dress up as women and give a dramatic lip sync and people know and understand it as a clear art form and not being the actual real artist of the song and I can respect that, as I see that as an appreciation for the artist from the LGBTQIA+ community," the singer said.
Adding insult to injury, Amber stated that after researching, she discovered Jayne was on one of the Housewives franchises, adding, "No wonder I do not know her, as I do not watch that kind of stuff."
That's when Amber, whose single was declared the 34th-most successful dance artist of all time by Billboard in 2016, asked why Jayne was performing her hit without permission or singing over the track.
"Why are you not taking out a mechanical license and just set up a little produced track yourself and add YOUR OWN vocals on it and then lip sync the hell out of it (if you must lip sync, otherwise go live, girl!) without having to act like my vocals are all yours," Amber continued while tagging Jayne in the post.
She concluded by stating that "never, in a million years, as a self proclaimed performing artist, would I even come up with the thought of lip syncing to a track and a vocal of another artist (on a paid show on top), unless that is all I do and all people know me clearly for, as a drag queen."
Jayne has yet to address the backlash. RadarOnline.com reached out to her rep for comment.