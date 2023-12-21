Bill Barr Warns Jake Tapper That Colorado Ballot Ban Will Fuel Trump's Chances

"And I think this kind of action of stretching the law, taking these hyper-aggressive positions to knock Trump out of the race are counterproductive. They backfire," he told CNN's Jake Tapper on Wednesday. "As you know, he feeds on grievance just like a fire feeds on oxygen, and this will end up as a grievance that helps him."

The 4-3 decision was based on the determination that Trump engaged in an insurrection when he riled up his supporters outside of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, thus disqualifying him from running for public office in a historic move.

"We do not reach these conclusions lightly," a four-justice majority wrote. "We are mindful of the magnitude and weight of the questions now before us."